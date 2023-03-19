Crews contain small engine leak at Norfolk Southern railyard in Portland neighborhood

Originally reported as chemical spill by Metro Safe, the Louisville Fire Department said it was a small spill due to a punctured locomotive engine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews at Norfolk Southern spent Sunday cleaning up a spill at a railyard in the Portland neighborhood.

Officials with the company sent staff to the 3000 block of West Main Street just before 3 p.m. to assess the issue.

Originally reported as chemical spill by Metro Safe, the Louisville Fire Department said it was a small spill due to a punctured locomotive engine.

Norfolk Southern said it happened when some stationary cars rolled into the back of one another. This caused diesel fuel to spill onto the tracks which sit just feet from a few homes.

It left some neighbors concerned, but representatives for Norfolk Southern said it was not as scary as it sounds.

WHAS11 News was told the company “swiftly” contacted authorities before starting the cleanup process.

Norfolk Southern placed their own contracted crews on the containment effort, though Louisville Fire and representatives from Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet joined them to assess damages.

Connor Spielmaker, senior communications manager with Norfolk Southern released a statement:

“There was no impact outside of our yard and no concern to the community. Our team responded to drain the remaining fuel from the locomotive tank and cleanup any spillage.”

The scene was contained just before 5 p.m.

