A small engine fire was reported Tuesday morning at GE Appliance Park. Officials say that the fire is contained and is not expected to cause any problems in the area.

Okolona, Beuchel, and Camp Taylor fire departments were dispatched to the report of a fire in the GE Appliance Park rail yard just before 7 a.m. A spokesperson for GE says that an operator in the rail yard reported an issue in one of the engines in the rain yard. The engines stay on the property and are used to move around rail cars.

After an inspection, a small fire was discovered in an engine. The fire department is on standby until a maintenance company can come out and inspect the engine.

There are no injuries, the fire is contained, and the fire has no effect on traffic or GE's operations for the day.

