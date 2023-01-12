Small earthquake detected in central Kentucky

BURGIN, Ky. — A small earthquake was detected in central Kentucky on Thursday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake epicenter was detected just east of Burgin, which is 7 miles east of Harrodsburg, with a magnitude of 2.6 and running 17 miles deep.
A report from USGS shows it occurred around 3:00 a.m.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
