Small earthquake detected in central Kentucky

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
Credit: vchalup - stock.adobe.com

BURGIN, Ky. — A small earthquake was detected in central Kentucky on Thursday morning. 

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake epicenter was detected just east of Burgin, which is 7 miles east of Harrodsburg, with a magnitude of 2.6 and running 17 miles deep. 

A report from USGS shows it occurred around 3:00 a.m. 

For more specifics about the earthquake, please click here

