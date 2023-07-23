WWII veteran honored during Louisville Bats game

Veteran Paul Jones received a special honor along with seeing an exhibit of a baseball great who served as his trainer in World War II.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats honored current and former service members during their annual Military Appreciation Day.

The event recognized 100-year-old veteran Paul Jones.

Jones was a young baseball player in Kentucky until he was drafted to serve in World War II. During his time serving, Boston Red Sox star Ted Williams was his flight school trainer.

Jones was able to see the Ted Williams exhibit at Slugger Museum and was surprised with a special Slugger before the game.

The Military Appreciation event also included a flyover of the Kentucky Air National Guard and a special Army swear-in ceremony for future soldiers.

