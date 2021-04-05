New bars, LED screens and more coming to Slugger Field for new baseball season

Tuesday, May 4 is opening night for the Louisville Bats. Fans that visit Slugger Field this season will get to experience some new improvements.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baseball season is back in Louisville! Opening day at Slugger Field is Tuesday, May 4.

While there weren't any games being played over the last year, that doesn't mean that the Louisville Bats haven't been hard at work. Slugger Field is getting some major upgrades for the new season.

According to the Bats, these new enhancements include two new bars in the outfield, expanding the kids' play area and three new LED video boards. Renderings of the new features are available on the Louisville Bats website.

For fan safety and comfort, the netting has been extended and the bleachers have been removed.

The last eighteen months have been tough without baseball, but Louisville Bats Vice President Greg Galiette said he's excited to have fans back in the stands.

"So many people have reached out to us saying, 'Hey, we wanna get outside so badly with our family and friends - we want to come to a Bats game,'" he said.

Reserved seats for Tuesday night's game are sold out, but this game is just the first of 60 planned for this season, so you have plenty of opportunities to catch a game. Tickets can be purchased online.

With the current COVID-19 protocol, seating will be limited and fans are required to wear a mask unless they are actively eating or drinking. You can read more about Slugger Field's COVID-19 policy here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.