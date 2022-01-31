Gov. Beshear announces Col. Jeremy Slinker to head Kentucky Emergency Management

Slinker will replace current director Michael Dossett who is retiring after 44 years of public service.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a new director of Kentucky Emergency Management.

Slinker has a background in law enforcement, spending 25 years with Kentucky State Police and most currently, serving as the director of the Ranger Division for Kentucky State Parks.

“Strong leadership at Emergency Management has been critical as we have faced emergency after emergency, and I know Col. Slinker has the experience and know-how to help us prepare and respond in the future,” Gov. Beshear said. “Director Dossett and I are pleased to welcome Col. Slinker to his new role.”

Slinker called his appointment an “honor” and said he was “humbled” to join the team.

“Kentucky Emergency Management has consistently impressed me over the years as they managed emergencies and disasters across this state, which reflects Director Dossett’s excellent leadership. The commonwealth will get nothing but my best commitment to tirelessly work toward a safe and prepared Kentucky.”

Slinker will begin his new role on March 1.

