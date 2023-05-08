Community builds dozens of beds for underserved children in west Lousiville

Although a great effort, organizers say there's still much more to do as there are nearly 700 children without a bed in the West End.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Great Louisville Area Labor Unions partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Saturday to build beds for children in west Louisville.

Volunteers from the union and Metro United Way helped build more than 50 beds for underserved children in the community.

Organizers say while a great effort -- 50 beds is nowhere near enough to help solve the issue.

Adria Johnson, with Metro United Way, said the goal for now is to accomplish the goal.

"Let's get those 50 beds made right," Johnson said. "But even more importantly, like I just said, right here in the West End we have 700 kids that need a bed. That just doesn't count all of the kids across our community, for Metro United Way we serve seven counties."

Johnson said she hopes through this event, the community will see the need and help join the effort.

