Louisville officials urge public to clean sledding trash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days after the city opened parks for sledding, officials are urging those who are taking part in the late winter fun to clean up their trash.

The request comes after growing mounds of trash including broken sleds, ripped tubes and coffee cups started piling up at Baringer Hill at Cherokee Park.

Metro Public Works staff members have been cleaning up the mess, but the city said it’s time consuming and they would rather focus on the roads and drains ahead of the snow melt.

The sledding hills at Cherokee, Joe Creason, George Rogers Clark, McNeely Lake, Tyler and Charlie Vettiner Parks have been open since Wednesday.

