LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teacher at Slaughter Elementary has been fired after a Jefferson County Public Schools investigation found he broke a student’s arm.

In a termination letter released to WHAS11, the district began investigating Christian Harrison in May.

The student accused Harrison of grabbing his wrist while he flailed around, breaking his right arm.

During interviews, Harrison said he restrained the student at some point, realized he wasn’t in a proper hold.

While trying to adjust the hold, he admitted to pulling the student’s arm and heard a loud noise, but Harrison told investigators he didn’t know how he could have broken the student’s arm.

According to the termination letter, the student has an emotional-behavior disability and is supposed to be helped through self-calming strategies when he gets frustrated.

RELATED: Former JCPS student sues district, city and student resource officer

RELATED: Louisville security company sues JCPS

RELATED: JCPS finalizing plan for new school safety officers