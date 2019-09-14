LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After seven years of business, the owner of indoor trampoline park Sky Zone announced the business will be closing its doors September 22.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have officially come to a difficult decision to close Sky Zone Louisville's doors," Adam Jones said in a statement. "While this was not an easy decision to make, we still hope your family and friends have made wonderful memories in our facility."

Jones said the location has trained over 300 local employees since it opened its doors in 2012, and called it an honor to host birthday parties, after-school groups and other events during its time.

Louisville has multiple entertainment centers that feature trampolines, including House of Boom and Altitude Trampoline Park.

The announcement comes as the Sky Zone chain celebrates its 15th anniversary. Anyone with a Groupon voucher is asked to redeem it before Sept. 22.

