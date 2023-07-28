'They don't get off until that park is closed': Skateboarders, bikers take skate park curfew concerns to Metro Council

Thursday evening they brought their skateboards and other wheels to Metro Council to voice their concerns.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the extreme heat, the Extreme Park near the waterfront had skateboarders as usual, soaking up the daylight because the lights are turned off at the new curfew, 11.p.m.

"Since the curfew came into play it's been more like 10:40 that those lights are going off," Noah Hulsman, owner of Home Skateshop, said.

Some park users are upset because those hours don't work for their 2nd or 3rd work shifts.

"They don't get off until that park is closed and that's the only time that they have because it's too hot in the daytime and we don't have an indoor facility here," Hulsman said.

Thursday evening they brought their skateboards and other wheels to Metro Council to voice their concerns, hoping there are solutions they and the council can agree on.

However, one neighbor who lives near the Dave Armstrong Extreme Park feels the curfew is needed.

"To be honest with you 11 o'clock is good because who needs to be out skating after 11 anyway," neighbor Laura Cissell said.

Concerns skyrocketed after a disturbing video was released capturing teenagers and other young people carrying rifles and automatic weapons, including the morning of Saturday, June 17.

Hulsman said some of his customers were there when the shooting happened.

"Rifles going back and forth from the bathrooms to the full pipeline area and they were kind of stuck in between it," he said.

Hulsman added this isn't fair because now they're getting a bad look.

"We end up getting the bad end of it just because we're the skateboarders, bikers whatever, you know it's not us doing it but were the ones getting punished," he said.

So they took to the floor during Metro Council's public comment.

"My main objective was to get the city council to talk directly to the users about some solutions down at the park," skater Jason Gainous said.

They're remaining hopeful that the park can go back to 24 hours someday.

"[I'm] hoping maybe we could get something out there and get some information about why we need this park back," Dustin Guernsey said.

Cameras were installed around the skateboard park limiting skating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

These new set hours are also set park hours consistent with Louisville Metro Ordinance 42.32 which explains all city parks should be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

