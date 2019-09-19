LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A six-year-old boy was hit by a school bus near Westport Road in St. Matthews Thursday.

The reports came in from the intersection of Girard Court and Girard Drive around 4:15 p.m.

St. Matthews Police Department Chief Barry Wilkerson said the child is a student at Wilder Elementary.

The child was transported to the hospital with a head injury. Wilkerson said the extent of the injuries are currently unknown.

Police are still investigating how the accident occurred.

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.