'Active and ongoing' | 6 months after Old National Bank shooting, details into motive remain unknown

In May, court documents revealed the shooter planned the attack in advance. But police say they're not yet releasing information from the manifesto left behind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six months removed from the mass shooting that shook Louisville to its core, taking five lives and forever changing countless others, the question over motive looms over the case.

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police told WHAS11 that its investigation into the Old National Bank shooting remains open and active, looking into the shooter's motive and the events that played out prior to the tragedy. But a spokesperson said, "No other information is available at this time."



The autopsy results are in the hands of LMPD's public integrity unit, and they likely won't be releasing those as long as this case is open. But, the city has committed to being transparent with the investigation's findings once they're finalized.

WHAS11 asked LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel in late July about a timeline -- when the public may know more into why the shooter did it?

Her response that day, "Whatever we put out, or whatever we release, we want to be mindful of the victims who have been impacted by that unfortunate day," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Dr. Muhammad Babar, a Louisville physician, has been one of the most outspoken advocates for legislative change since the bank shooting. But he also acknowledges knowing exactly what needs to change is difficult without knowing all the details in this case.

"We need to know more about these incidents. We need to have more information," Babar said. "What else could have been done? How could we have prevented this rampage of death?"

On Tuesday, WHAS11 got insight from a Louisville prosecutor explaining why these kinds of cases can take some time.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kristi Gray has no connection to the case itself, but spoke on her understanding of investigations this large and how the findings typically go to state and federal agencies to prevent future heartbreak.

"There are a lot of answers that they seek through these investigations, more than just about what happened in those few seconds that morning," Gray said. "[It's] to see if anything can be changed, either in building security or [to] improve their ability to detect these things -- if there are warning signs."

We also talked with the attorney representing the shooter's family, who told us the family hasn't heard anything further from LMPD in "quite some time."

In the months after the shooting, Tommy Elliot's family has created a fund in his name and qualities. The Tommy Elliott Fund for Community Leadership recognizes individuals as they pursue civic work.

It aims to inspire individuals to build community by bringing people of diverse demographics and points of view together to achieve greater societal benefit. The annual grant awards up to $20,000.

