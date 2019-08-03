LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Zoo and the Mega Cavern will remain closed through this weekend.

The sinkhole site is still under investigation as of March 8.

Steps are being taken to divert water from the site and prevent any water from flowing into the Mega Cavern. These steps were taken due to anticipated rainfall in the coming days. Specifically, constructions crews have laid down drainage pipes to move the water away from the site of the sinkhole.

According to Louisville Metro Emergency Services, the preliminary findings from geo-technical and mining engineers suggest this was an isolated event in an underdeveloped and unoccupied area on the zoo's property, which is situated above an unoccupied part of the Mega Cavern.

While the initial investigation is complete, a more comprehensive evaluation will be conducted through the weekend above and below ground at the site of the sinkhole.

Nearby homes and businesses remain unaffected due to the isolated nature of this event, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

Once the area is found to be safe, the zoo and Mega Cavern will resume full operations. The only part of the cavern that has been open since Thursday is the area called Louisville Underground.

