Water main break causes damage to roadway in Portland neighborhood

The large hole formed in the roadway near Portland Avenue sometime over the weekend after a water main break.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are hard at work repairing a section of roadway in the Portland neighborhood after water main break.

According to the Louisville Water Company, the damage was caused after a pipe broke which left a hole in the middle of the roadway at North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue.

Officials did not give an estimated time when those repairs would be complete.

However, if you are traveling in the area, you can still gain access to I-64 East and I-64 West by using the right lane of Portland Avenue (across from the Dairy Queen)

If you are using the 22nd Street exit from I-64 East, you cannot go south on 22nd Street. There will be a detour.

