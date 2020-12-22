‘Have Yourself a Merry COVID Christmas’: Singer reimagines a holiday favorite

In her version of the song, Sheryl Rouse draws on the Governor Beshear's continued message of togetherness and looking out for others.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nothing can put you in the holiday spirit quicker than listening to your favorite, festive tune. But in 2020, some lyrics just don't fit the year we've had.

After listening to "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Sheryl Rouse decided to put a COVID-19 spin on the holiday classic to match the current situation.

"Through our fears, we'll get through this together. We'll come out on top," Rouse sings.

Governor Andy Beshear was Rouse's inspiration to work on the song.

"He always makes us feel so confident and secure that we will get through this pandemic," Rouse said.

In her version of the song, Rouse draws on the governor's continued message of togetherness and looking out for others.

"Wear your mask and try to stay six feet apart," Rouse sings. "And love thy neighbor. Love each one with all your heart."

