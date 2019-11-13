LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville business destroyed by a fire this summer will be reopening.

Simply Mac sat in the strip mall on Breckenridge Lane in St. Matthews when an electrical fire broke out in June.

The apple product store will now be located on Lexington Rd and will be open on Nov. 16.

