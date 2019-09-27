LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — (WHAS11)-Simmons College will host the nation’s first ‘American Descendants of Slavery’ conference.

The ADOS conference is being dubbed as the next wave of the Civils Rights Movement because Louisville is the birthplace of the man known as the “galvanizer “of the civil rights movement, Muhammad Ali.

“The ADOS conference is a chance to get ADOS and our supporters together to discuss the politics we do weekly on the internet and radio. It is truly a chance to build the type of community that leads to transformative government.” Antonio Moore say.

Special guests for this conference include American Philosopher and Activist- Dr. Cornel West and Presidential Candidate and Author- Marian Williamson.

“Simmons College an HBCU and St. Stephen Baptist Church a historic black church is supporting ADOS because the historic role of the black church and HBCUs is to use their institutional strength to help lift the masses of black people- who without intervention is destined to be the bottom caste in American society” Rev. Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, President of Simmons College of Kentucky and Sr. Pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church explaining why it was necessary for both institutions to get on board.

More than two-thousand people from across the country are expected to attend this event. Tickets for this conference went on sale back in February and sold out in less than a month.

