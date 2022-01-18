Simmons College receives $1M donation from National Baptist Convention of America

The school was also named the official college of the organization's convention.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Baptist Convention of America has named Simmons College the official college of their convention.

The organization made the announcement Tuesday and invested $1 million into a facility that will become the school’s seminary.

University President Dr. Kevin Cosby said the partnership between the National Convention, Simmons College and the Kentucky Baptist Convention will bring new investment by 2023.

"There is no Black led institution -- including the church, organizations in Louisville that has the unique opportunity to regularly recruit en masse such an enclave of workforce talent," Cosby said.

The convention’s press printing headquarters will also make a move to Louisville.

Simmons College of Kentucky is located on South 7th Street in Louisville.

Officials said the seminary will bring students from across the nation to Kentucky.

Simmons was founded in 1879 and is the nation’s 107th Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

