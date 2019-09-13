LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of Simmons College said Papa John's International decided to take back $20,000 in scholarships due to former CEO John Schnatter's $1 million donation, though Papa John's said the scholarships were declined by the college.

President Dr. Kevin W. Cosby said Papa John's International decided to take back $20,000 in scholarships previously promised to students after Schnatter announced his donation to the college.

Cosby said Papa John's had agreed to provide 10 students with $2,000 scholarships in early August before telling Cosby three weeks into the semester that the scholarships would be revoked due to Schnatter's donation.

“I was stunned when I was told on September 11 by an executive at Papa John’s that scholarships promised to our students were being revoked because of the donation that was made to Simmons from the founder and Former CEO of Papa John’s International," Cosby said.

RELATED: John Schnatter to give 'significant' donation to Simmons College

Simmons College said scholarship recipients are now scrambling to cover the $2,000. Recipient Jalen Beene called Papa John's decision unprofessional, saying the scholarships were helping students in need.

“Doing something that will help students in ways you couldn’t imagine and then taking it back out of anger is unprofessional," Beene said.

Papa John's said the scholarships were not revoked, but instead Simmons College sent an email declining the money on September 3, the day Schnatter announced his donation.

This story is ongoing. WHAS11 will have more information.

MORE ON PAPA JOHN'S:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.