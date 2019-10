LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's being called the next wave of the civil rights movement, and on October 4, the American Descendants of Slavery movement came to Louisville.

The country's first ADOS conference kicked off at St. Stephen Baptist Church and continues through October 5.

The pro-reparations movement has gained traction across the country through social media.

The conference allows supporters to get together to discuss important issues and ways to make change through the government.