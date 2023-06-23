Louisville restaurant open after being hit by two vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood was struck by two vehicles on Thursday.
The Silver Dollar, located on the corner of Frankfort Avenue and Pope Street, shared a photo on Facebook of an SUV and a pickup truck embedded into the front and side of the building.
The collision happened while The Silver Dollar was closed. They were open for dinner service at 5 p.m.
In the Facebook post, The Silver Dollar said the establishment got "MagBarred", a term referring to the amount of time the Old Louisville neighborhood bar "Mag Bar" has had vehicles hit their property.
