Louisville restaurant open after being hit by two vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood was struck by two vehicles on Thursday.

The Silver Dollar, located on the corner of Frankfort Avenue and Pope Street, shared a photo on Facebook of an SUV and a pickup truck embedded into the front and side of the building.

The Silver Dollar is open! We got double MagBarred today, but everyone is safe, we’re all cleaned up and we will be serving til 9:00 tonight. We would love to have you. #WhiskeyByTheDrink #SilverDollar Posted by The Silver Dollar on Thursday, June 22, 2023

The collision happened while The Silver Dollar was closed. They were open for dinner service at 5 p.m.

In the Facebook post, The Silver Dollar said the establishment got "MagBarred", a term referring to the amount of time the Old Louisville neighborhood bar "Mag Bar" has had vehicles hit their property.

