NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for 16-year-old Kevin M. Fults Jr. from New Albany, Indiana.

Fults was last seen wearing a gray University of Louisville sweatshirt and blue jeans, and he may be traveling in a silver 2011 Ford Focus four-door sedan with Indiana plate 956ZSQ. He is 5'6", 130 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.