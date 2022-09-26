x
Silver Alert canceled after missing teen from southern Indiana found

The Scottsburg City Police Department said Joseph Hanlin was last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. in Scottsburg.
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing 13-year-old boy from southern Indiana was found safe Monday morning.

The Scottsburg City Police Department said Joseph Hanlin was last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. in Scottsburg, which is roughly 80 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Hanlin was found safe, according to Scottsburg Police.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?            

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.                                        

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.                                       

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.      

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.

