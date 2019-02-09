LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Indiana State Police is investigating the disappearance of Skylea Rayn Carmack, a 10-year-old white female, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with Mario and Luigi on it, black pants with a red design, possibly cherries, and teal high-top tennis shoes. She may be carrying a pink backpack, a blanket with puzzle pieces on it and a pillow.

Skylea may answer to Sky or Boog.

Skylea is missing from Gas City, Indiana, which is 78 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 4 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Skylea Rayn Carmack, contact the Indiana State Police at (765) 473-6666, the Gas City Police Department at (765) 674-2278 or 911.