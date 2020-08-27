New Albany police searching for 14-year-old boy

Investigators say 14-year-old Kamryn Bowman was last seen around 12:30 pm. today may require medical assistance.

NEW ALBANY, Ind — Police in New Albany have declared a Silver Alert for 14-year-old Kamryn Bowman. Bowman was last seen around 12:30 pm. today.

Police believe he could be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Bowman is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 125 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. He was wearing black shorts and blue Nike shoes when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Kamryn Bowman should contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.