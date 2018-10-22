A Silver Alert has been declared for a woman in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mary L. Perry was last seen in Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

She is 69 years old, 5'8" and weighs about 175 pounds. She has blonde hair and blonde eyes.

Perry was last seen wearing a multicolored knee length top and black pants. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

