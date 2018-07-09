LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville man charged with sex trafficking a teen girl will now have to defend himself in federal court.

The WHAS I-Team has been following the case against Silky Clark, who last appeared in Jefferson County Circuit Court at the end of July when he refused a plea deal of 15-years in prison.

State prosecutors said Clark was likely going to be federally indicted and on September 5, a grand jury did just that.

Clark is now accused of selling a 16-year-old for sex across state lines.

Although part of Clark's federal file is sealed, the I-Team reported that the 39-year-old is accused of using social media, including Facebook and Backpage, to shop the girl around.

