Bring the Derby party home with this year's Silks Bash

To make the event feel like a real party - even at home - guests will get a "party in a box."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Derby Eve celebrations are returning for 2021, but many of them will still look different due to the pandemic.

One of those events is the Silks Bash, which will be fully virtual. Instead of a live band, Celebrity DJ James Kennedy will handle the music. Handicappers, trainers and jockeys will join the event to help participants make their Derby bets.

To make the event feel like a real party - even at home - guests can order a "party in a box." The box will include enough snacks, cups and bourbon for up to eight people.

"[It] should be a lot of fun - good way to have a safe, fun time and raise money for an important cause," said Silks Bash board member John Receveur.

The event starts at 8 p.m. on April 30. If you want to order a party box, you will need to place your order by April 23 for delivery or by April 27 to pick it up in person. Tickets range from $50 to $200 and are available online.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Operation Open Arms - a nonprofit that helps children whose parents are in prison.

"The need has compounded in a lot of ways, thinking about school systems being shut down and not as many outlets for these children," said Receveur. "We serve them in one way, but obviously it's always important to be thinking about those who go unnoticed."

Contact reporter Kristin Pierce at kpierce@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.