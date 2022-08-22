Metro Councilman wants concrete plant case reopened

Councilman Anthony Piagentini wants the Planning and Zoning Board Board to listen to public comment and then make a new determination on the application.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Metro Councilman wants to reopen the case for a controversial concrete plant in eastern Jefferson County.

In his newsletter released on Monday, Councilman Anthony Piagentini said he plans to ask the Planning and Zoning Board to reopen the design case for a concrete plant on Aiken Road, across from Lake Forest.

He wants the board to listen to public comment and then make a new determination on the application.

"I am also asking Sunshine Industries, the applicant, to join me in asking to reopen this case to allow for public comment. If their application and design is good, then they should welcome public opinion," he said in the newsletter.

At a town hall on Aug. 18, Lake Forest residents said they are concerned about air quality, noise pollution and traffic.

In a statement SI Ready Mix, said they will be using state of the art air filtration system and landscape buffers will be used to shield the plant.

The Air Pollution Control District still has to sign off on the project.

