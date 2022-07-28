Louisville nightclub fire caused by lightning, officials say

Arson investigators with Louisville Fire determined the fire at the Showgirls nightclub on Taylor Boulevard was not set on purpose.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New surveillance camera video footage reveals what caused a fire at a Louisville nightclub earlier this week, officials say.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, arson investigators determined a lightning strike is what burned down an adult nightclub on Taylor Boulevard called Deja Vu Showgirls.

"The preliminary cause is based on witness statements, surveillance video footage of a lightning strike prior to the start of the fire, fire burn patterns and examination of equipment on the interior," LFD Major Bobby Cooper said.

The fire at the Deja Vu Showgirls nightclub took 30 firefighters more than an hour and 15 minutes to contain.

Officials said six people were in the building at the time of the fire, but they were able to leave the building with no injuries.

Cooper says investigators will continue to gather evidence, including formal lightning strike data, additional witness interviews and joint scene exams before formally concluding the investigation.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.