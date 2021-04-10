JCPS Board meeting abruptly ends after shouting match during public comment period

The board met to discuss issues including "test to stay" but the conversation went left during the public comment period.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County School Board meeting has abruptly ended after the public comment period erupted into a shouting match.

The board met at Central High School Tuesday night to discuss issues including the “test to stay” proposal.

A handful of speakers discussed student resource officers and educational values. At some point during the discussion, a shouting match broke out among people in the audience.

The JCPS Board took a 5-minute break with members leaving the stage, hoping things would de-escalate.

The Board announced a 5-minute recess, but since have left the stage. Many folks are leaving right now. pic.twitter.com/THqeWuh78v — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) October 5, 2021

The auditorium was evacuated and some who were in the audience went outside of the school and held a protest saying “LMPD is not the solution and fire the mayor is the conclusion.”

Board members did return to the stage once back in session, chairwoman Diane Porter put forth a motion to adjourn the meeting at the advice of law enforcement.

The look from just outside Central High School pic.twitter.com/UcgoNvBnCB — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) October 5, 2021

No information was made available when the board would meet to discuss Tuesday’s agenda again.

