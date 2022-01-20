'We're tired of it.' Teenager dead after gunshot wound

"This is somebody who should be planning for college but instead we're planning burial arrangements," said Major Corey Robinson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4900 block of Swaps Lane.

When police arrived on scene, officers found one victim, a man in his late teens, unconscious and suffering from a gun shot wound. Officers administered first aid at the scene but he was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

"This is somebody who should be planning for college but instead we're planning burial arrangements," said Major Corey Robinson

"The Officers want it solved, the community wants it solved... we're tired of it. It's affected everyone here in some way or another," Robinson continued.

LMPD's homicide unit is currently investigating, but Major Robinson says the only way to figure out what happened is for people to speak up.

"Our secret sauce in solving things is when people can come forward and speak about it. That's what we need... if you know something or heard something please let us know."

If you or anyone you know has any information that could help solve this case, contact LMPD by calling 574-LMPD or leave a tip on their online portal.

