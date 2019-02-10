CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Students in a Southern Indiana school district will have a shorter summer next year, but they’ll also get more breaks throughout the year.

After a vote at the Board of Trustees meeting on October 1, Greater Clark County Schools will move to a balanced calendar. For the 2020-2021 school year, schools will start on July 29 and will end on May 27.

Students and teachers will also get two-week breaks in the fall, winter, and spring. The board’s vote was unanimous on Tuesday.

RELATED: Shorter summer breaks have 75% support among New Albany teachers

The district says this will save in transportation costs, by aligning more with the neighboring New Albany-Floyd County schools, which also use a balanced calendar.

Studies have found that schools with balanced calendars report better attendance and less burnout. The shorter break also lessens the chance that students forget what they learned the year before.

You can watch the full Board of Trustees meeting online.

MORE EDUCATION:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.