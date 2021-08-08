LMPD: No one found hurt after reported shooting outside Jefferson Mall

LMPD said no one was found hurt after shots were reportedly fired around 5 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating reports of shots fired outside of Jefferson Mall, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Officials said they were called to the Mall on Outer Loop just before 5 p.m. Sunday after individuals told police they heard shots being fired.

Both the 6th and 7th Divisions responded to the area but said they didn’t locate any victims. A spokesperson for the department did they officers found shell casings outside in the parking lot of the mall.

As a precaution, Jefferson Mall was locked down for several minutes while officers searched the area. It has since reopened.

LMPD said they are still on the scene checking the area inside and outside of the mall.

Metro Police said two businesses, Today’s Man and Mortenson’s Dental, plate-glass windows were struck by gunfire.

Police do not have any suspects.

