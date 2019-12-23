LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays are coming in hot, and for retailers that means so are the shoppers.

Back up and brake lights flooded Springhurst Towne Center on Monday as shoppers decided to brave the crowds for last minute gift grabs.

“It’s been very hectic and busy,” Derek Harmon, store director at the Meijer in Springhurst Towne Center, said.

Harmon says the shopping rush ramped up this weekend.

“There was kind of that last minute panic on Saturday, kind of the super Sunday and today’s the crazy Monday two days before Christmas,” Harmon said.

That’s not stopping shoppers like Pauline Wasser.

“You just plan that it’s going to be crazy, and it’s crazy,” Wasser said.

She says she’s always a last minute shopper, year after year.

“Actually, today is better than Friday,” she said. “I actually got through pretty quickly.”

For other shoppers, it’s not so common.

“It snuck up on me this year,” Stephanie Stewart, who added her last minute shopping is due to a busy year, said. “The kids signed up for more sports.”

Stewart braved the crowds Monday during her lunch break for some needed items before Christmas.

“I am getting some last minute stocking stuffers, and a side dish to take to Christmas dinner,” she said.

No matter shopper’s reasons, retailers say it’s all hands-on deck to make sure they have what they need.

“We’re ready for them to be able to just come in easily, get them and get checked out easily because we know people right now are in a rush,” Harmon said. “This time of year, we try to provide a great service for our customers and one way of doing that is being there for them, especially when they’re looking for those last minute gifts.”

