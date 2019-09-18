LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-There's a new unique bar now open for business in Germantown and one you can shop at, too.

The new attraction is called Shopbar.

It's a half-bar, half-boutique in the same spot where a gas station and car garage used to be on Barret Avenue.

You'll be able to eat, drink and shop all at the same time.

Shopbar opened its doors at 3 p.m. and will welcome its new customers until 10 p.m. Sept.18.

