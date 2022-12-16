Clark County police arrest shoplifters during holiday 'Shop with a Cop' event

Over 50 officers with the sheriff's office volunteered for the event on Wednesday.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clark County police were able to stop not just one, but two, Grinches from putting a damper on this year's holiday season.

Every year, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County FOP 181 partner for the annual "Corporal Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop" program.

It ensure less fortunate children in the community receive gifts and meals during the holidays, Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said.

Maples said while officers were shopping with children, Robert Crabtree was allegedly caught attempting to steal items from within the department store around 6 p.m.

"Due to a large number of officers already in the store, we were able to investigate and arrest Crabtree without incident," he said.

Less than 45 minutes later, while officers were checking out with their children at the cash registers, another alleged shoplifter was caught.

Amber Boyd was also caught trying to steal items from the store, and like Crabtree, she was investigated and arrested without incident, Maples said.

"Two separate individuals decided to make poor decisions and were arrested," Maples said. "We won't let this deter us from continuing to provide for the children of Clark County. We will be back here again next year, and if someone make the decision to steal again, we will arrest them."

Both Crabtree and Boyd were lodged at the Clark County Jail. Maples said their arrests are not connected to each other.

