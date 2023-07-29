Police investigate deadly shooting on Shawnee Terrace

Police said the shooting was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 2:30 p.m. Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Shawnee Terrace around 2:30 p.m. Saturday following reports of the incident.

There, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not yet known.

Metro Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation..

