Shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves teen injured

The incident happened at an apartment complex in close proximity to Central High and Coleridge Taylor Elementary. Both schools were on an heightened alert.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elementary and high school in the Russell neighborhood was put on an increased security level after Metro Police reported shots fired in the neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

In their preliminary investigation, a teenage male was shot at the City View Apartment complex. Officers arrived at that scene but did not locate a victim.

However, UofL Hospital told police a victim in his teens arrived at the hospital by private means. So far, his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Central High School and Coleridge Taylor Elementary were placed on heightened security levels and all staff and students were taken inside as a precaution. Central had already dismissed many of its students since classes let out a short time before.

JCPS said an all-clear was given shortly after.

Police are still searching for information in this incident. If you’ve seen something that can aid them in their investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

Officers are still canvassing the neighborhood as the First Division is handling the investigation.

There are no suspects.

