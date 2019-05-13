BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WHAS11) – The shooting of a man outside of the Brownstown Police Department station was ruled justified by the Jackson County Prosecutor Jeffery Chalfant.

Fifty-three-year-old Barry Rucker of Brownstown was shot and killed in the 200 block of West Walnut Street, outside the Brownstown Police Department, on April 3.

The incident began as a domestic situation between Rucker and a female. ISP said the woman found Rucker hiding in her truck, behind seats. She had had a relationship with him, but it had ended in late 2018--after Rucker had threatened the woman with a machete.

ISP said, Rucker held the woman at gunpoint and ordered the woman to drive to the country. The woman instead drove to the police station and ran inside for help. Only two officers were on duty at the time and they were away helping with traffic at schools.

Rucker followed the woman inside, dragged her back outside, and said he was going to shoot her, according to police. A citizen, who was driving by, saw the struggle and called 911.

RELATED: 53-year-old dies after shooting outside Southern Indiana police department

According to ISP, that is when Brownstown Police Chief Hanner and Assistant Chief Kelly responded and confronted Rucker. Officers tried to arrest Rucker but he refused to comply and eventually Rucker pulled out a small gun and pointed it at Hanner. Officers asked Rucker to drop the gun, but Rucker refused to comply, both officers fired their guns at Rucker, ISP said. All of this was captured on Hanner’s body camera.

WHAS11

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and rendered aid to Rucker. He was transported to Schneck Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, ISP said. An autopsy also revealed that Rucker’s blood contained methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Again, prosecutor Chalfant ruled the shooting was justified and there is no criminal liability on the part of the officers involved in this shooting.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.