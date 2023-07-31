LMPD: Man left injured after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

No one has been arrested at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was injured in a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wyandotte Avenue near Narragansett Drive around 3 p.m.

When police arrived they located a man, believed to be in his 50s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered first aid and applied tourniquets until EMS could arrive. The man was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation.

At this time no suspects have been arrested. LMPD said detectives are canvassing the area.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact LMPD at the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.