KSP investigating after person injured in Hardin County shooting involving trooper

KSP didn’t not release detailed information surrounding the incident, but said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday in Hardin County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is in the hospital following a shooting involving a Kentucky State Police trooper.

KSP didn’t not release detailed information surrounding the incident, but said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday in Hardin County.

According to a news release, that person was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

KSP said in order to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation it is their “standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.