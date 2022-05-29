Police: Man, suspect injured following shooting in Bardstown

Bardstown Police said a fight on Guthrie Drive early Sunday led to two people being shot and one of them in custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have taken a man into custody following a shooting in Bardstown.

According to Bardstown Police, their officers were called out to the 100 block of Guthrie Drive around 1:17 a.m. Sunday after receiving complaints of shots fired.

While in route to the scene, police said dispatch received calls saying two people were being taken to the hospital in separate vehicle to be treated for gunshot wounds.

BPD said upon further investigation, the two individuals were involved in some type of fight which led to shots being fired and both receiving gunshot wounds.

One of those shot, 31-year-old Ryan Livers, was considered a suspect in the shooting.

Livers and the other victim were taken to UofL Hospital to be treated for their wounds.

He has been charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

Livers is currently being held in the Nelson County Jail.

