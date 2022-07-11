Shooting at Louisville cemetery leaves 2 injured, LMPD confirms

Police said the man and woman were injured at the cemetery Monday afternoon but showed up to the hospital by private means.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a southwest Louisville cemetery has left two people injured.

Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the 3500 block of Shanks Lane following reports of a shooting at Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery around 3 p.m. Monday.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate any victims.

A short time later, police said a man showed up at UofL Health-Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives handling the investigation said a second victim, a woman, also showed up to UofL Hospital by private means with a gunshot wound. She also had non-life threatening injuries.

Metro Police said this investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

