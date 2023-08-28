x
LMPD: Man shot in leg in California neighborhood

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is left injured after a shooting in the California neighborhood on Sunday night. 

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shotspotter in the 1600 block of Gallagher Avenue. 

When officers arrived, they said they found evidence that a shooting had occurred in the area. 

A short time later, officers received a call that an man had been brought to UofL Hospital by "private means" with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

It was determined that the he had been shot on Gallagher Avenue, and policed said he is expected to survive. 

The LMPD Non-Fatal-Shooting Unit is investigating. 

There are no known suspect(s) at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.

