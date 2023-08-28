LMPD: Man shot in leg in California neighborhood

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is left injured after a shooting in the California neighborhood on Sunday night.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shotspotter in the 1600 block of Gallagher Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they found evidence that a shooting had occurred in the area.

A short time later, officers received a call that an man had been brought to UofL Hospital by "private means" with a gunshot wound to the leg.

It was determined that the he had been shot on Gallagher Avenue, and policed said he is expected to survive.

The LMPD Non-Fatal-Shooting Unit is investigating.

There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.

