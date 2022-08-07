Shively police investigating after victim shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

Police said the victim was shot in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Shively.

Shively Police said their officers responded to the 3800 block of Dixie Highway after reports of shots fired just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

A short time later, they said Metro Police received a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Marshall Street in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. They said the victim had transported themselves to UofL Hospital via private transportation.

In their initial investigation, Shively police said the victim, believed to be in his 40’s, was from the shots fired call from the 3800 block of Dixie Highway.

Police said the incident was isolated and between known acquaintances.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are asking you to call the department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police Tip Line at (502) 930-2SPD.

