Police investigate after shots fired in Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in the Highlands.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Barret Ave. and Highland Ave. around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the department.

"Our preliminary investigation reveals that a bystanders vehicle was shot multiple times while some unknown shooters were firing their weapons at another individual," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

LMPD continues to investigate the incident.

This story may be updated.

We are on Barret Ave where LMPD has this area blocked off. There were at least 15 shell casings on the ground…neighbors said police arrived around 8 AM….we are working to get more information. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/xupCpIgc6W — Elle Smith (@ellesmithtv) September 21, 2021

