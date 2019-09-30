LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a barber shop in Shively is under investigation.

It happened in the 3600 block of Dixie Highway. Police received a call about the shooting around 12:10 p.m.

A suspect allegedly walked into the barber shop and shot a man. The victim then drove himself to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth hospital. He was later taken to University Hospital.

It is not clear what led to the shooting or if the victim is a customer or patron.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

