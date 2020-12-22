Hardin County woman gives out 170 gifts to foster children for Christmas

Each child received a stuffed bear and a plush throw along with other gifts like toys, shoes and toiletries.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A woman in Hardin County who donates gifts to foster children was able to pass out nearly 200 gift bags this Christmas, thanks to help from the community.

For the last several years, Marta Faulker has put together hundreds of Christmas shoeboxes for children in foster care through the Shoebox Christmas for Fosters project. This year, she decided to give out bags instead of shoeboxes so she could include more items.

Each child received a stuffed bear and a plush throw along with other gifts like toys, shoes and toiletries.

Faulker and several volunteers held a drive-through party to pass out the bags while still following social distancing guidelines. She said they passed out a total of 170 bags this year.

"I thought this year would be such a struggle and it was the most blessed year," Faulker said in a post on the Shoebox Christmas for Fosters Facebook page.

She said the project is about showing love to kids who really need it and letting them know that someone is thinking about them this Christmas. See more about how Faulker found her passion for this program in our story from November.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.